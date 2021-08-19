Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Visa by 20.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 86.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $231.96. 212,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

