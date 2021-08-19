Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,073.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 144.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

