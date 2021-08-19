Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 20.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 31.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $782.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $725.56. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The stock has a market cap of $328.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

