Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 75,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.20. 123,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

