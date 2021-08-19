Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.73. 44,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,485. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

