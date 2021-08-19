Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.