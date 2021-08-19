Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Rexnord stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,548 shares of company stock worth $13,555,207 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

