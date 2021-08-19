Oppenheimer Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the construction company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

NYSE ASPN opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

