Oppenheimer Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.