Optimum Investment Advisors Has $4.92 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM remained flat at $$51.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

