Optimum Investment Advisors Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,721. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.