Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,720 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.11. 120,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,613. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

