Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 5,835 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 450,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

