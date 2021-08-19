ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 327,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.