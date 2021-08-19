ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 347.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,923 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.34% of ORBCOMM worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORBC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 479,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

