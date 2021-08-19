Orbs Price Tops $0.0928 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Orbs has a total market cap of $206.95 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

