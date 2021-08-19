Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $322.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.