OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.53. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 25,103 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

The stock has a market cap of $729.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

