Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OCLDF stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

