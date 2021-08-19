Origo Price Down 25.5% This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Origo has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

