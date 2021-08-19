Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

