Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 114,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.