Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 485,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,672. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 66.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.