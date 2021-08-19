OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

