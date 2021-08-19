OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.90. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.