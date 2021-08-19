OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

