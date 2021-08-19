Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

