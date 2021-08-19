Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 7.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 79,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,476,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

