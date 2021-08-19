PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.25 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $479.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.24 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

