Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $362.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.