Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

