Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

