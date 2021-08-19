Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Trading Up 2.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 1,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Specifically, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.