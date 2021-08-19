Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 203,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $576.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

