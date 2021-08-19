Patientory Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $6,124.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.84 or 0.00845736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

