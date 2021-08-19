Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,404 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

