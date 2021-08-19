Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.