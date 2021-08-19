Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

