Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $446,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 14,705.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

