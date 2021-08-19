Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $371.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

