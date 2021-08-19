Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 91.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

