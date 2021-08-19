Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 777,721 shares of company stock worth $91,128,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

