PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

