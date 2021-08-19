Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $190.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.40 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. 416,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $107.78.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

