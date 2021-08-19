Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 40,000 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PFMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

