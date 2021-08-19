Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,536. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

