Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.850 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,536. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
