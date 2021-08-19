Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 323,639 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
