Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 323,639 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

