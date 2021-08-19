Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
