Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

