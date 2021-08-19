Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

