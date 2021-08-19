P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.69. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

